Marlowe plc (OTCMKTS:MRLWF) Short Interest Update

Marlowe plc (OTCMKTS:MRLWF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.5% from the February 28th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Marlowe Price Performance

MRLWF remained flat at $4.28 during trading on Wednesday. Marlowe has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $7.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.40.

About Marlowe

Marlowe plc provides compliance services and software in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Testing, and Inspection and Certification. It offers health and safety consultancy, risk and audit assessments, environmental, contractor management, and training services; and health and safety support services.

