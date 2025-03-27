Marlowe plc (OTCMKTS:MRLWF) Short Interest Update

Marlowe plc (OTCMKTS:MRLWF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.5% from the February 28th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Marlowe Price Performance
MRLWF remained flat at $4.28 during trading on Wednesday. Marlowe has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $7.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.40.
About Marlowe
