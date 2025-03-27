DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Stock Price Down 2.2% – Time to Sell?

DIC Asset AG (ETR:DIC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €1.95 ($2.09) and last traded at €1.95 ($2.09). Approximately 18,810 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 180,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at €1.99 ($2.14).

DIC Asset Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.79. The company has a market capitalization of $162.79 million, a PE ratio of -19.48, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €2.28.

About DIC Asset

(Get Free Report)

DIC Asset AG is the leading German listed specialist for office and logistics real estate with 25 years of experience in the real estate market and access to a broad network of investors. Our basis is the national and regional real estate platform with nine locations in all important German markets (including VIB Vermögen AG).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DIC Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIC Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.