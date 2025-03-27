Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Trading Up 0.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Hypoport SE (ETR:HYQ – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €164.20 ($176.56) and last traded at €161.10 ($173.23). Approximately 13,706 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 9,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at €160.30 ($172.37).
Hypoport Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €194.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of €215.83.
Hypoport Company Profile
Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.
