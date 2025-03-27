First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGR traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.65. 1,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,797. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 1-year low of $37.28 and a 1-year high of $50.35. The company has a market capitalization of $91.85 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.12 and its 200-day moving average is $47.59.

About First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF

The First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Blockchain index. The fund tracks an index of global equities selected based on their exposure to the development or usage of blockchain technology. LEGR was launched on Jan 24, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

