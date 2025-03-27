First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.
First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LEGR traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.65. 1,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,797. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 1-year low of $37.28 and a 1-year high of $50.35. The company has a market capitalization of $91.85 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.12 and its 200-day moving average is $47.59.
About First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF
