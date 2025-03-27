ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1174 per share on Friday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is a 66.8% increase from ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SIXA traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.51. The company had a trading volume of 12,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,366. ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $39.46 and a 1-year high of $47.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.57. The stock has a market cap of $392.08 million, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.76.

ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF (SIXA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in large-cap US equities selected from the Russell 3000 Index. SIXA was launched on May 11, 2020 and is managed by Meridian.

