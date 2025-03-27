L’Oreal (OTC:LRLCY) Trading Down 2.3% – Here’s Why

L’Oreal SA (OTC:LRLCY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $73.11 and last traded at $73.35. 151,127 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 243,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.11.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein cut L’Oreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.
At L’Or?al, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world.
