Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Takes Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 112,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,558,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 5.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 348,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,462,000 after purchasing an additional 17,897 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in US Foods by 4.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,045,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,299,000 after buying an additional 316,061 shares during the period. Longbow Finance SA acquired a new stake in US Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $9,001,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in US Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,141,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 885,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,465,000 after acquiring an additional 112,701 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $65.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.71. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $49.65 and a 1-year high of $73.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.75 and a 200-day moving average of $66.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). US Foods had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David W. Bullock acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.06 per share, with a total value of $284,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,770. This represents a 800.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on USFD shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Melius initiated coverage on US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on US Foods from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.09.

View Our Latest Report on USFD

About US Foods

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.