Henderson Diversified Income (LON:HDIV) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Henderson Diversified Income (LON:HDIV – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 17.65 ($0.23) and traded as low as GBX 17.26 ($0.22). Henderson Diversified Income shares last traded at GBX 17.39 ($0.22), with a volume of 61,577 shares trading hands.

Henderson Diversified Income Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £32.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -441.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 17.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 25.89.

About Henderson Diversified Income

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc engages in the investment business. Its investment portfolio primarily includes high yield and investment bonds, asset backed securities, preference stocks, and secured loans. The company was founded in 1930 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

