Insider Selling: Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Senior Officer Sells 5,354 Shares of Stock

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 5,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.96, for a total transaction of C$240,715.84.
Shares of EMP.A opened at C$45.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of C$6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$43.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$42.23. Empire Company Limited has a 52-week low of C$31.45 and a 52-week high of C$46.91.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is 29.20%.
Empire Co Ltd key businesses are food retailing, investments, and other operations. The food retailing division operates through Empire’s subsidiary Sobeys and represents nearly all of the company’s income. This segment owns, affiliates, or franchises more than 1,500 stores in 10 provinces, under retail banners including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Lawton’s Drug Stores, and multiple retail fuel locations.
