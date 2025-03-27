Insider Selling: Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) General Counsel Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) General Counsel Susan L. Stick sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $20,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 85,752 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,375.52. The trade was a 0.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Life360 Stock Performance
LIF stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.95. 348,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,424. Life360, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $52.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.68 and its 200 day moving average is $42.88.
Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $115.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.39 million. Life360 had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. Analysts expect that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
LIF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Life360 from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group raised Life360 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.63.
Life360 Company Profile
Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
