Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) Short Interest Up 600.0% in March

Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ARZTY opened at $1.10 on Thursday. Aryzta has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.93.

ARYZTA AG provides products and services for in-store bakery solutions in Europe and internationally. It offers pastries, cookies, buns, bread, rolls, artisan loaves, sweet baked goods, morning goods, and savory and other products. The company is also involved in asset management services; and distribution of food products.

