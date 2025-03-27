Short Interest in BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB) Drops By 84.8%

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 84.8% from the February 28th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
BAB Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BABB opened at $0.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.01. BAB has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $1.04.
BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. BAB had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter.
About BAB
BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand includes daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products; and MFM brand comprises various freshly baked muffins and coffees, as well as units operating as My Favorite Muffin Your All Day Bakery Café features specialty bagel sandwiches and related products.
