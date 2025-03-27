Nano One Materials (TSX:NANO) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Nano One Materials Corp. (TSX:NANO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.74 and traded as low as C$0.61. Nano One Materials shares last traded at C$0.65, with a volume of 53,036 shares traded.

Nano One Materials Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.85. The company has a market cap of C$62.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 23.54, a current ratio of 23.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

About Nano One Materials

Nano One Materials Corp. produces cathode active materials for lithium-ion battery applications in electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and consumer electronics. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

