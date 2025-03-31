Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Shares Acquired by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 79.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,021 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after buying an additional 7,992 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 219.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,244 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 13,911 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 31.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the third quarter worth $244,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 61.6% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,671 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AIQ stock opened at $36.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.94 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.69. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $30.85 and a twelve month high of $42.78.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Profile

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

