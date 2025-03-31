Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 162,962 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 79.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 369,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,962 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $192,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Money Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $7,814,000. Allstate Corp raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3,264.2% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 11,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after buying an additional 11,033 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 201,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $104,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $499.75 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $493.30 and a 1 year high of $627.88. The company has a market capitalization of $188.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $541.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $551.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by $0.16. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.41%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMO. StockNews.com raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $693.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $667.00 target price (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $653.23.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.67, for a total value of $5,166,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,506,950.58. This trade represents a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 3,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.52, for a total value of $2,010,263.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,759,736.32. The trade was a 25.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,900 shares of company stock valued at $13,106,062. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

