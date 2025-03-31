CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 86.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,298,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 602,659 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $170,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,518,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 342.0% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 24,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 19,227 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 17,304.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,978,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:CBRE opened at $129.40 on Monday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.24 and a 1 year high of $147.75. The stock has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James cut shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.89.

Get Our Latest Report on CBRE

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 797 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total value of $100,669.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,517.85. This trade represents a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $251,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,491,941.67. This represents a 1.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.