UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Has $1.76 Million Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HII. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $65,215,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 420,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,387,000 after purchasing an additional 239,688 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,191,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,881,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 445,926 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,269,000 after purchasing an additional 109,134 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on HII shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $188.00 to $145.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.22.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $205.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.48 and a 200-day moving average of $208.26. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.88 and a 1 year high of $291.97.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.13). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 12.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $142,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,691.04. The trade was a 20.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein bought 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.82 per share, for a total transaction of $349,418.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,120.94. This trade represents a 36.26 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Further Reading

