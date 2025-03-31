Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,582 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,659 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $17,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:UHS opened at $186.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.91 and a 200-day moving average of $196.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.32. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.69 and a 52 week high of $243.25.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. Analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 4.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UHS shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $228.00 to $198.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UHS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $179,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,230.56. The trade was a 11.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Universal Health Services Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.