Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Position Lifted by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 634,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Bruker were worth $37,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Bruker by 4,636.4% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 2,324.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Bruker by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bruker by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker Stock Down 3.2 %

BRKR stock opened at $42.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $94.35.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.36%. On average, analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on BRKR. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bruker in a research note on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on Bruker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRKR

Bruker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.