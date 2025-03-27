Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 563,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 50,211 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in DMC Global were worth $4,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOM. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 11,924 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in DMC Global by 25.7% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in DMC Global by 146.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in DMC Global during the third quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of DMC Global by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after buying an additional 10,561 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DMC Global alerts:

DMC Global Trading Up 1.9 %

BOOM stock opened at $8.98 on Thursday. DMC Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $19.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DMC Global ( NASDAQ:BOOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.38. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 14.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $152.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that DMC Global Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BOOM. StockNews.com raised shares of DMC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on DMC Global from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DMC Global

DMC Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.