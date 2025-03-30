Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Short Interest Update

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the February 28th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Marks and Spencer Group Price Performance
MAKSY stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $9.38. 23,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,444. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average of $9.46.
About Marks and Spencer Group
