LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the February 28th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 28.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
LEG Immobilien Price Performance
LEGIF remained flat at $70.74 during trading on Friday. LEG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of $70.74 and a fifty-two week high of $104.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.45 and its 200 day moving average is $88.69.
LEG Immobilien Company Profile
