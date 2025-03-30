Short Interest in Kenmare Resources plc (OTCMKTS:KMRPF) Drops By 36.0%

Kenmare Resources plc (OTCMKTS:KMRPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the February 28th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Kenmare Resources Price Performance

Shares of KMRPF traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.34. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.35. Kenmare Resources has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $5.94.

About Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of mineral sand products in China, the rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, rutile, and zircon; monazite; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

