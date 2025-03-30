Short Interest in Kenmare Resources plc (OTCMKTS:KMRPF) Drops By 36.0%

Kenmare Resources plc (OTCMKTS:KMRPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the February 28th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Kenmare Resources Price Performance
Shares of KMRPF traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.34. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.35. Kenmare Resources has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $5.94.
About Kenmare Resources
