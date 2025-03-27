Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (TSE:SFC) Director Sells C$1,439,745.02 in Stock

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (TSE:SFC – Get Free Report) Director Dodridge Denton Miller sold 183,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.85, for a total transaction of C$1,439,745.02.

Sagicor Financial Price Performance

Sagicor Financial stock opened at C$7.86 on Thursday. Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. has a one year low of C$5.40 and a one year high of C$8.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$748.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SFC shares. Acumen Capital boosted their price target on shares of Sagicor Financial from C$10.25 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Sagicor Financial from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Sagicor Financial from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sagicor Financial from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

Sagicor Financial Company Profile

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related financial services in Jamaica, Barbados, Trinidad, Tobago, other Caribbean region, and the United States. It operates through three segments: Sagicor Jamaica, Sagicor Life, and Sagicor Life USA. The company offers life and health insurance products; employee benefits, including group health and group life benefits; and annuities, asset management, and property and casualty insurance.

Featured Articles

