TIAA Trust National Association Buys 90,392 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 352.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,392 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.7% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of SCHX opened at $22.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.22. The stock has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $24.31.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0668 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

