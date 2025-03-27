Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK) Insider Alexander Waislitz Buys 1,032,828 Shares

Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK – Get Free Report) insider Alexander Waislitz acquired 1,032,828 shares of Thorney Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$130,136.33 ($81,846.75).
Thorney Technologies Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $51.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.36.
Thorney Technologies Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Thorney Technologies
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Energy Transfer: Powering Data With Dividends and Diversification
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Qualcomm Stock Is Coiling for a Breakout
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Is Alphabet Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Recent Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Thorney Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thorney Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.