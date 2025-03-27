Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK) Insider Alexander Waislitz Buys 1,032,828 Shares

Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK – Get Free Report) insider Alexander Waislitz acquired 1,032,828 shares of Thorney Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$130,136.33 ($81,846.75).

Thorney Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $51.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.36.

Thorney Technologies Company Profile

Thorney Technologies Ltd invests in technology related companies. The company was formerly known as Australian Renewable Fuels Limited and changed its name to Thorney Technologies Ltd in December 2016. Thorney Technologies Ltd was founded in 2005 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

