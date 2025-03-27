Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Position in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) by 943.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 205,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,121 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Perimeter Solutions were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Perimeter Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,780,000. Catawba River Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,658,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,698,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 27.4% in the third quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,341,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,499,000 after purchasing an additional 504,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 2,993.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 307,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after buying an additional 297,487 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Perimeter Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Transactions at Perimeter Solutions

In other news, Director Vivek Raj sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $2,292,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 471,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,321,142.42. This trade represents a 34.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Perimeter Solutions Stock Up 10.0 %

Shares of PRM opened at $10.02 on Thursday. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $14.44. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -71.57 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average of $12.25.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $86.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.01 million. Perimeter Solutions had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Perimeter Solutions Profile



Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

