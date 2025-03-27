Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $2.04 Million Stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FCOM opened at $58.30 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a one year low of $46.37 and a one year high of $64.25. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.44.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

