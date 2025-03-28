226 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Acquired by Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp

Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,867,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,996 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $331,412,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 18,801.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 522,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,070,000 after acquiring an additional 519,868 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $81,990,000. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 523,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,304,000 after acquiring an additional 298,402 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

QUAL opened at $173.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.24. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $154.17 and a 1 year high of $187.26. The stock has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.04.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

