Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 114.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

MDY stock opened at $542.06 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $511.97 and a fifty-two week high of $624.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $568.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $576.18. The company has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

