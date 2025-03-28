X Square Capital LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

X Square Capital LLC cut its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 57.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 69 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE TPL opened at $1,332.75 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $555.71 and a 12 month high of $1,769.14. The company has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 67.58 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,350.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,235.78.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $185.78 million during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 64.32% and a return on equity of 40.23%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Chris Steddum sold 214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,313.99, for a total transaction of $281,193.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,601,592.98. This represents a 5.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Micheal W. Dobbs sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,271.52, for a total transaction of $1,462,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,227.36. This represents a 45.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 65 shares of company stock valued at $86,911. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Pacific Land

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.