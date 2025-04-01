iShares Short-Term California Muni Active ETF (NASDAQ:CALI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

iShares Short-Term California Muni Active ETF (NASDAQ:CALI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1181 per share on Friday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a 11.3% increase from iShares Short-Term California Muni Active ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.
iShares Short-Term California Muni Active ETF Stock Performance
CALI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.28. The stock had a trading volume of 11,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,429. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.79 million and a PE ratio of -150.30. iShares Short-Term California Muni Active ETF has a 1 year low of $49.84 and a 1 year high of $50.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.33.
iShares Short-Term California Muni Active ETF Company Profile
