iShares Short-Term California Muni Active ETF (NASDAQ:CALI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

iShares Short-Term California Muni Active ETF (NASDAQ:CALI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1181 per share on Friday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a 11.3% increase from iShares Short-Term California Muni Active ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

CALI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.28. The stock had a trading volume of 11,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,429. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.79 million and a PE ratio of -150.30. iShares Short-Term California Muni Active ETF has a 1 year low of $49.84 and a 1 year high of $50.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.33.

The iShares Short-Term California Muni Active ETF (CALI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. CALY is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in municipal securities exempt from federal income taxes. It will hold short-term, investment grade Muni bonds issued in California while aiming for an effective portfolio duration equal to or less than 1.5 years.

