SPDR SSGA My2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYMG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

SPDR SSGA My2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYMG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0638 per share on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.

SPDR SSGA My2027 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SPDR SSGA My2027 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $24.71. 43 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,689. SPDR SSGA My2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $25.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.83.

Get SPDR SSGA My2027 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

About SPDR SSGA My2027 Municipal Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The SPDR SSgA My2027 Municipal Bond ETF (MYMG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment grade municipal bonds with effective maturities in 2027. Bonds are USD-denominated. MYMG was launched on Sep 23, 2024 and is issued by State Street.

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA My2027 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA My2027 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.