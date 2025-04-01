SPDR SSGA My2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYMG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

SPDR SSGA My2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYMG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0638 per share on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.
SPDR SSGA My2027 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of SPDR SSGA My2027 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $24.71. 43 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,689. SPDR SSGA My2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $25.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.83.
About SPDR SSGA My2027 Municipal Bond ETF
