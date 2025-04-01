iShares AAA CLO Active ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.25

iShares AAA CLO Active ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2462 per share on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st.

iShares AAA CLO Active ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CLOA stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.59. 220,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,809. iShares AAA CLO Active ETF has a twelve month low of $51.47 and a twelve month high of $52.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.83.

About iShares AAA CLO Active ETF

The BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (CLOA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated CLOs that are rated AAA. CLOA was launched on Jan 10, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

