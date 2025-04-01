SPDR SSGA My2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

SPDR SSGA My2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0957 per share on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a 355.8% increase from SPDR SSGA My2032 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
SPDR SSGA My2032 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of SPDR SSGA My2032 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $24.35. The company had a trading volume of 386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515. SPDR SSGA My2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.66 and a 1 year high of $25.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.21.
About SPDR SSGA My2032 Corporate Bond ETF
