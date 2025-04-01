Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) Short Interest Update

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,300 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the February 28th total of 133,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 218,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 11.4 %

Shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $0.41. 878,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,538. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.75. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $3.31.

Get Processa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.18. Research analysts forecast that Processa Pharmaceuticals will post -4.05 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Get Our Latest Report on PCSA

Insider Activity at Processa Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO George K. Ng acquired 87,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $69,760.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 87,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,760. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Young bought 124,500 shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 205,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,324. The trade was a 153.88 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 224,100 shares of company stock valued at $179,280. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops chemotherapy drugs to improve the safety and efficacy of cancer treatment. Its drugs are modifications of existing FDA-approved oncology drugs resulting in an alteration of the metabolism and/or distribution of drugs while maintaining the existing mechanisms of killing the cancer cells.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.