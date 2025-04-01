iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1408 per share on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a 2.7% increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

FALN traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.69. 1,020,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,095. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.01. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $27.43.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

