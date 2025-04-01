iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1408 per share on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a 2.7% increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance
FALN traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.69. 1,020,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,095. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.01. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $27.43.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- D-Wave: Multiple Use Cases Emerge Following Quantum Supremacy
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Amazon Falls Back to a Key Support Line: Here’s How to Play It
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Buffett Trims Equities, But Still Keeps Buying This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.