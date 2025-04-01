iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:IBTO)

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0846 per share on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st.

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBTO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.38. 101,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,393. iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $23.29 and a 1 year high of $25.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.13.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (IBTO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2033 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2033. The fund will terminate in December 2033. IBTO was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

