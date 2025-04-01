iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:IBTO)

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0846 per share on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st.
iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ IBTO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.38. 101,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,393. iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $23.29 and a 1 year high of $25.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.13.
About iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF
