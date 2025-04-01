Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 435,900 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the February 28th total of 610,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 456,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Oxford Square Capital by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 154,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. BostonPremier Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 84,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Oxford Square Capital Price Performance

Shares of OXSQ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.59. The stock had a trading volume of 371,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,120. The company has a market cap of $180.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.73. Oxford Square Capital has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $3.29.

Oxford Square Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 420.00%.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

