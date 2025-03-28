Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Announces $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.7% per year over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 1.2 %
NYSE:UTF traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.30. The company had a trading volume of 288,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,197. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.88. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $21.26 and a 52 week high of $26.31.
About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
