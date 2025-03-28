Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SIO) to Issue Dividend of $0.10

Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SIO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1019 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th.
Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SIO traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $25.70. 2,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,351. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.35. Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $26.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.85.
About Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF
