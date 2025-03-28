Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SIO) to Issue Dividend of $0.10

Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:SIO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1019 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th.

Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIO traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $25.70. 2,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,351. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.35. Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $26.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.85.

About Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF

The Touchstone Strategic Income Opportunities ETF (SIO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds income producing debt securities of any type, rating, and maturity, selected using a bottom-up security selection process.

