OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OACP) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OACP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share on Wednesday, April 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is a 0.1% increase from OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

OACP stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.72. 5,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,547. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.84. OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $23.65.

OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF (OACP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to debt securities of any maturity while applying special consideration to values-based and proprietary impact criteria. OACP was launched on Mar 30, 2022 and is managed by Oneascent.

