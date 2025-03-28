OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OACP) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OACP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share on Wednesday, April 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is a 0.1% increase from OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.
OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
OACP stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.72. 5,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,547. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.84. OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $23.65.
OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.