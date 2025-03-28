SWP Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:SWP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

SWP Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:SWP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.2182 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is a 97.3% increase from SWP Growth & Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

SWP Growth & Income ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of SWP stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $24.23. 8,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,742. SWP Growth & Income ETF has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $26.72. The stock has a market cap of $81.90 million and a PE ratio of 23.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 1,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total value of $169,627.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,636.88. This represents a 16.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

About SWP Growth & Income ETF

The SWP Growth & Income ETF (SWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects income-producing companies in the US that exhibit quality characteristics. It selects securities of any capitalization but significantly focuses on the large-cap spectrum.

