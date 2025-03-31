Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $736,000 Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,198 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 121.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 8,815 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 623,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,452,000 after purchasing an additional 23,179 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 295.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $627,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBP has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $262.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $240.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Installed Building Products from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.40.

Installed Building Products Price Performance

NYSE IBP opened at $170.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.76. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.77 and a 52-week high of $281.04.

Installed Building Products Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

