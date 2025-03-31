Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 21 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,217,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $508,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.86.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI opened at $502.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $407.69 and a 12-month high of $545.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $515.20 and a 200-day moving average of $510.10. The stock has a market cap of $157.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.09%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

