WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 28,712 Shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its position in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,712 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Eastman Kodak were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Kodak in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 21.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Kodak during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Eastman Kodak during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. 33.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastman Kodak alerts:

Eastman Kodak Price Performance

NYSE KODK opened at $6.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $500.69 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 3.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.41. Eastman Kodak has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $8.24.

About Eastman Kodak

Eastman Kodak ( NYSE:KODK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 7.70%.

(Free Report)

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KODK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Kodak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Kodak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.