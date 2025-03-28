HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Receives $112.92 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.23.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HQY. Raymond James raised shares of HealthEquity from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Friday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

In related news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $639,917.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,704,992.51. This represents a 6.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in HealthEquity by 1,934.8% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $88.83 on Friday. HealthEquity has a 1 year low of $65.01 and a 1 year high of $115.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 81.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

