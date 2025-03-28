Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 960.50 ($12.44) and last traded at GBX 956.75 ($12.39), with a volume of 5555584 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 947.50 ($12.27).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 760 ($9.84) to GBX 805 ($10.42) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 880 ($11.39) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Fresnillo to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 840 ($10.88) to GBX 1,020 ($13.21) in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 824 ($10.67).

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FRES

Fresnillo Stock Up 0.9 %

Fresnillo Increases Dividend

The stock has a market cap of £8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 794.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 696.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.55.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.49%. This is a boost from Fresnillo’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. Fresnillo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

Fresnillo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fresnillo plc is the world’s largest silver producer and Mexico’s largest gold producer, listed on the London and Mexican stock exchanges.

The Group seeks to create value for stakeholders across precious metal cycles, focusing on high-potential silver and gold projects that can be developed into low cost, world-class mines.

Following a decade of consistent and successful progress, the Group is now focused on consolidating its growth and advancing its pipeline in order to deliver further growth in the years ahead.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.