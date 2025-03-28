iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stake Cut by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Atmos Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

EEM opened at $44.60 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.39 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.84. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.72.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

