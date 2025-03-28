Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Insider Sells 25,640 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $3,008,597.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 413,413 shares in the company, valued at $48,509,881.42. This trade represents a 5.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cloudflare alerts:

On Tuesday, March 25th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total value of $3,354,994.00.

On Friday, February 21st, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total value of $4,017,018.80.

On Wednesday, February 19th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,099 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.84, for a total value of $5,785,719.16.

On Friday, January 24th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $3,172,950.00.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $3,087,056.00.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Cloudflare stock opened at $118.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -539.17 and a beta of 1.27. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.24 and a 52-week high of $177.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.21). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Cloudflare from $111.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on NET

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hartline Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 264,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 2.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,157,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,656,000 after purchasing an additional 29,960 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Clarendon Private LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.